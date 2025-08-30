Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Erdogan welcomes IUMS delegation in Istanbul

Erdogan welcomes IUMS delegation in Istanbul


2025-08-30 05:10:23
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday welcomed a delegation from the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) in Istanbul. The scholars were in Türkiye to attend the eight-day conference titled “An Islamic and Humanitarian Responsibility: Gaza”.

The event, co-organized by the IUMS and Türkiye’s Foundation of Islamic Scholars, gathered 150 Islamic scholars from 50 countries at Democracy and Freedoms Island. Erdogan met with the delegation at the Hayreddin Pasha Mansion in Istanbul’s Sultanahmet district.

MENAFN30082025000045017281ID1109996170

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search