Erdogan welcomes IUMS delegation in Istanbul
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday welcomed a delegation from the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) in Istanbul. The scholars were in Türkiye to attend the eight-day conference titled “An Islamic and Humanitarian Responsibility: Gaza”.
The event, co-organized by the IUMS and Türkiye’s Foundation of Islamic Scholars, gathered 150 Islamic scholars from 50 countries at Democracy and Freedoms Island. Erdogan met with the delegation at the Hayreddin Pasha Mansion in Istanbul’s Sultanahmet district.
