Erdogan calls for Turkey, Japan to unite and act as global conscience
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged Türkiye and Japan, described as “the two ends of Asia,” to unite and act as the global conscience, in an opinion piece for Japan’s Nikkei Shimbun.
Erdogan highlighted the historic bond between the two nations, recalling the 1890 Ertugrul Frigate tragedy near Japan’s Kushimoto coast and the compassion shown by the Japanese people, which he described as the foundation of their lasting friendship.
“The bridge of hearts connecting Türkiye and Japan is stronger than official agreements, nourished by history and human conscience,” he wrote, emphasizing trust, sincerity, and dignity as the basis of bilateral cooperation in areas ranging from infrastructure to healthcare.
Erdogan also noted the synergy between Turkish determination and Japanese engineering, pointing to its impact in the Middle East and potential for future joint initiatives in Africa, Central Asia, and reconstruction efforts in Ukraine and Syria.
Amid global instability, including economic, energy, and food crises, as well as climate and technological challenges, Erdogan stressed that no country can solve these problems alone. He called for collective action through humanitarian diplomacy grounded in shared cultural values and mutual respect.
“Türkiye and Japan can lead the way in providing constructive solutions to global challenges through their joint efforts,” he concluded.
