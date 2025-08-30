Greece Passes Law Allowing Private Universities After Decades-Long Ban
(MENAFN) Greece has dismantled constitutional barriers blocking private higher education institutions, authorizing four international university branches to commence operations this September in a landmark policy reversal.
The Ministry of Education announced Friday that two campuses will launch in Athens, while two additional facilities will establish operations in Thessaloniki, the nation's second-largest metropolitan area.
A local news agency, confirmed the approved institutions comprise the American University of Anatolia, CITY (affiliated with the University of York), the University of Keele, Greece, and UNIC Athens (affiliated with the University of Nicosia).
Ministry officials emphasized that licensing approvals followed rigorous evaluation standards encompassing academic excellence, personnel qualifications, and facility requirements.
"This is a historic step for the benefit of younger generations," Education Minister Sophia Zacharaki declared, highlighting how the legislative changes would broaden educational opportunities and reinforce Greece's position as a regional academic center.
Constitutional restrictions had prohibited private tertiary education for multiple decades. Parliament reversed this longstanding prohibition in 2024, enacting legislation permitting non-governmental, nonprofit universities to function under stringent regulatory oversight.
The educational overhaul has triggered demonstrations from student groups and opposition voices, though government officials maintain the reforms will combat talent exodus and synchronize Greek academia with global educational frameworks.
