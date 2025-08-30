Dubai Mosques Roll Out New Paid Parking Signs To Prioritise Worshippers

New M and MP signs have been installed across mosques in Dubai, marking the rollout of Parkin's new managed parking system. Under the new system, more than 2,100 spaces around 59 mosques will be subject to paid parking. Worshippers, however, can still park enjoy one hour of free parking during prayer time .

The signage is designed to bring order and discipline around mosque parking areas, ensuring spaces are available for worshippers while discouraging misuse. Zone M refers to standard parking, while Zone MP indicates premium parking.

Residents said the signs serve as a reminder of the recent change and will discourage people from leaving their cars for hours while going about other activities.

Mohammed Aatif, who lives in Garhoud, said the new signage will make a real difference for regular worshippers.“I will not have to park my car a few hundred meters away from the mosque, nor have to drive around in search of parking,” he said.

Aatif added that some drivers had previously exploited mosque parking to avoid paying elsewhere.“I've seen people leave their vehicles in mosque parking and then catch the metro, thinking no fines would be issued. With the new signs and Parkin monitoring, that should now be reduced,” he explained.

Similarly, Mohammed Ashfaq, who lives near a mosque in Karama, welcomed the system, saying it will prevent outsiders from occupying valuable spaces.

“Sometimes I arrive early for prayers only to find all spaces taken. Later, I realise many of those cars belonged topeople who had gone shopping or to nearby offices,” he said.

With clearly marked zones, Ashfaq believes worshippers will now get priority. "This means people heading to mosques for prayers won't be forced to keep circling, while outsiders won't treat it as free parking,” he added.

For Sara, a resident of Abu Hail, the most important change is that the signs will make people more careful and organised.“Sometimes, people leave their cars blocking exits or double-park near mosques because they don't find parking nearby,” she said.

Sara believes the M and MP signs will now prevent this.“Clear signs and rules will encourage discipline. Knowing there is free parking for one hour will reduce stress. People will come for prayers with peace of mind instead of rushing or worrying about fines,” she said.

With the signage now in place, residents feel the system will improve access for latecomers and prevent long-term misuse of mosque parking spaces.



Dh2 for half an hour Dh4 for one hour

What Zone M and Zone MP mean

Zone MP (Premium)



Off-peak: Dh2 for half an hour, Dh4 for one hour Peak: Dh3 for half an hour, Dh6 for one hour

Worshippers get one hour of free parking during prayer times at all mosque locations.