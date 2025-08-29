Zeebu Reaches $10 Billion Settlement Milestone, Proves Programmable Payments Are Production-Ready
Under the Hood
Zeebu's settlement engine operates in three steps:Merchant initiates an invoice settlement via payment service provider (PSP) partners. On-Chain Clearing Houses (OCHs) compete to clear, using delegated governance power to route liquidity. Stable payout is executed instantly, in assets like USDT, USDC.
All transactions are executed on-chain, with deterministic finality. Fees are distributed programmatically to liquidity providers, OCH operators, and governance participants.
Current Metrics
- $10B+ processed volume 300+ merchants waitlisted 142 merchants integrated across telecom and fintech Settlement v2 live, with programmable routing and governance in production
Why the Tech Matters
Traditional settlement relies on reconciliation, spreadsheets, and intermediaries. Zeebu replaces this with deterministic smart contracts and bidding-based execution. The result:
- Minutes vs. days for global settlements FX-free, programmable conversions Immutable audit trails for compliance Aligned incentives across all protocol participants
Future Development
The milestone validates the production-readiness of programmable payments. With regulatory momentum, including the GENIUS Act's push for permitted, fully-backed payment stablecoins and greater transparency, Zeebu is positioned as the infrastructure backbone enabling enterprises to transition away from legacy rails. By integrating with regulated stablecoins while offering non-custodial routing and auditable on-chain settlement, Zeebu ensures compliance-ready payments without sacrificing innovation.
Name: Marcus Ellison
Contact: ...
Zeebu X: x.com/zeebuofficial
Zeebu Website:
Disclaimer: This press release is provided by Zeebu. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press only with funds that you can afford to the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.
Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment