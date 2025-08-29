Solid Commerce Launches The Best PIM Software For Ecommerce Sites To Power Multi-Channel Growth
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Los Angeles, CA – Solid Commerce, a leading provider of multi-channel eCommerce solutions, today announced the launch of its advanced Product Information Management (PIM) platform, purpose-built to help online retailers centralize, enrich, and distribute product data across all sales channels. Designed for speed, accuracy, and scale, the platform is positioned as the best PIM software for eCommerce sites looking to compete in today's marketplace-driven economy.
Built for Multi-Channel Sellers
Managing product information across Amazon, Walmart, Shopify, eBay, and other channels is one of the biggest operational challenges for online retailers. Each marketplace has its own formatting, attribute, and compliance requirements. Without a centralized system, sellers risk inconsistent data, delayed launches, and costly errors.
Solid Commerce's new PIM solution eliminates these challenges by acting as a single source of truth for all product data, seamlessly integrating with major marketplaces, shopping carts, and back-office systems.
Key Capabilities
Centralized product hub – Store, organize, and manage product data in one cloud-based dashboard
AI-powered enrichment – Automatically create optimized titles, descriptions, and attributes tailored to each channel
Multi-channel publishing – Push updated content to multiple marketplaces in real time
Compliance safeguards – Ensure every listing meets marketplace-specific requirements before going live
Global readiness – Translate and adapt product data for international sales
Integrated workflows – Connect with ERP, OMS, and inventory management for smooth operations
Driving Accuracy and Efficiency
Retailers using Solid Commerce's PIM during beta testing reported up to 40% fewer listing errors and 30% faster product launches. The platform's automation features significantly reduce manual work, freeing teams to focus on sales and marketing instead of repetitive data entry.
“Our PIM is designed for sellers who can't afford to waste time fixing listings or chasing down missing product details,” said Eran Pick, CEO of Solid Commerce.“It's about giving eCommerce businesses a way to scale product data management without adding complexity.”
Why It Stands Out
While many PIM tools offer generic features, Solid Commerce's platform is built specifically for multi-channel eCommerce. It includes bulk editing, channel-specific templates, automated attribute mapping, and AI-driven content creation - all focused on increasing listing quality, speed, and accuracy.
About Solid Commerce
Solid Commerce is a leading multi-channel eCommerce platform that helps online retailers manage listings, inventory, pricing, and orders across Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Shopify, and more all from a single interface. With solutions designed for operational efficiency and growth, Solid Commerce powers thousands of brands and retailers worldwide. To request a demo, visit
