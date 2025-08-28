SHRINERS CHILDREN's NAMED OFFICIAL CHARITY PARTNER OF ASSOCIATION OF PICKLEBALL PLAYERS

MENAFN - News Direct)The Association of Pickleball Players (APP) has announced a multi-year partnership with Shriners Children's, a leader in pediatric specialty medical care, as the official charity partner of the APP. Shriners Children's and the APP will launch several co-branded community initiatives surrounding the partnership, all in support of funds and awareness for Shriners Children's, and to support the growth of pickleball across the United States

“We are honored to partner with such a remarkable leader in Shriners Children's, whose values are near and dear to our hearts,” said APP Founder Ken Herrmann.“We are proud to support them and equally grateful for their support of the APP. We look forward to making a powerful impact on many lives together, through pickleball, for many years to come.”

“Partnering with the Association of Pickleball Players gives our healthcare system an exciting new platform to share our mission with sports fans and pickleball enthusiasts around the United States,” said Dr. Leslie D. Stewart, Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Shriners Children's.“Shriners Children's experienced and innovative medical teams provide hope and healing for children around the world. Aligning with the Association of Pickleball Players will help us reach the next generation of supporters and improve the lives of more children in more places.”

Highlighting the partnership will be a series of co-branded pickleball fundraising events held at local pickleball clubs across the country, with Shriners Children's as the primary beneficiary.

The APP event calendar each year will include a nationally televised annual APP Shriners Children's Pro Invitational tournament, featuring top APP Tour pro players. Shriners Children's and the APP also will collaborate to host corporate pickleball challenges, fitness-based“virtual” fundraising challenges, clinics, donor events and more. Every dollar raised will support Shriners Children's mission to provide children the best possible care in the areas of orthopedics, burns, cleft lip and palate and spinal cord injury rehabilitation, regardless of the family's ability to pay or insurance status.

As official charity partner of the APP Tour, Shriners Children's branding will be fully immersed in digital and on-site activations at each tour stop, including signage and broadcast integrations.

Shriners Children's is already active in pickleball, with a dedicated event fundraising page live now on its website. Those interested in arranging pickleball events to help raise funds for Shriners Children's can go to this link to sign up.

More information on APP Tour events can be found via TheAPP . The pickleball community can stay in the know on the latest APP updates by following the APP's Instagram , X , Threads , TikTok , Facebook and LinkedIn channels.



# # #

About the APP:

The Association of Pickleball Players (APP) provides opportunities for pickleball players of all ages and skill levels-professionals, amateurs and recreational-to compete in world-class pickleball events for the opportunity to win prize money and be featured on nationally televised broadcasts on CBS Sports and ESPN. Since its launch in 2019, the APP has operated the first and only pro and amateur pickleball tour fully and officially sanctioned by USA Pickleball. The APP opened its official headquarters and player development center in January 2025 at The Fort in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., while its corporate offices continue to be located in Chicago. The APP Tour's 2025 schedule will feature the most robust pickleball showcase across pro and amateur competitions accompanied by youth development programs, grassroots charity initiatives and international partnerships to continue to grow the game. Schedules, recent news and additional information about the APP are available at theapp and on Instagram , X , Threads , TikTok , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About Shriners Children's:

Shriners Children's is a leader in providing care for orthopedic conditions from routine injuries to complex conditions including scoliosis and other spine disorders, sports injuries and spinal cord injury rehabilitation; burn injuries; and cleft lip and palate. We also offer specialized services including orthotics and prosthetics and motion analysis. We strive to provide the care and support our patients need to reach their goals and discover their full potential.

In addition, our healthcare system conducts research to improve our patients' quality of life and offers outstanding educational programs for medical professionals. All care and services are provided regardless of the families' ability to pay or insurance status. Shriners Children's is a nonprofit organization and relies on the generosity of donors. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law. For more information, including the full range of care disciplines, please visit shrinerschildrens .

APP Media Contact:

Daniel Sagerman, [email protected] or 847-800-8182