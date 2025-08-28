Health Tech Academy Expands Surgical Tech NRST Program in Partnership with American Allied Health

The 16-week program, now in partnership with American Allied Health, prepares learners for NRST certification through online surgical procedure modules.

- Danish KhanAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Health Tech Academy already features a 16-week Surgical Technologist program that's preparing thousands of aspiring healthcare professionals with job-ready skills in surgical equipment, sterilization, and instrument best practices. Health Tech Academy is excited to expand this certification program behind full Nationally Registered Surgical Technologist (NRST) certification through American Allied Health (AAH) – accreditation that demonstrates a surgical technologist's full proficiency for work in hospitals, surgical centers, and physician's offices worldwide.Health Tech Academy (HTA) developed its Surgical Technologist program to equip future operating room professionals with the technical expertise, clinical knowledge, and patient-centered skills required to thrive in today's surgical environments. The program follows a structured weekly curriculum that blends classroom instruction with practical training, covering essential areas such as surgical instrumentation, aseptic techniques, anatomy, infection control, operating room safety, and procedural support. Guided by experienced industry professionals, students gain the confidence and hands-on skills needed to assist surgeons and healthcare teams in delivering safe, effective surgical care.“We're proud to expand the authority of this program with NRST standards that empower students to enter the surgical technology field with confidence,” said Shamsah Noorani, CEO of Health Tech Academy.“Through our partnership with AAH, learners can earn their NRST certification while building the technical expertise and clinical foundation needed to support surgical teams. Our mission is to make high-quality healthcare training accessible - while preparing graduates to make an immediate, meaningful impact in operating rooms nationwide.”“Our updated Surgical Technologist program gives more students, in more US states, the opportunity to access high-quality surgical tech education,” said Danish Khan, Product Manager at Health Tech Academy.“By combining accredited certification with guided mentorship, career evaluation assessment, engaging online learning options, and career planning support, we're ensuring that learners can build the skills they need to step confidently into essential surgical roles - no matter where they live.”This AAH partnership expands a Surgical Technologist program that already exists alongside a growing lineup of career-focused healthcare certifications, now including education for aspiring pharmacy technicians, medical assistants, healthcare IT professionals, sterile processing technicians, among others.

