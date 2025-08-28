Biomednewsbreaks - Nrx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) Announces Expanded Access Policy For NRX-100 Following FDA Fast Track Designation

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced its expanded access policy for NRX-100 (preservative-free ketamine) after receiving FDA Fast Track designation for the treatment of suicidal ideation in patients with depression, including bipolar depression. The designation reflects FDA's determination that NRX-100 may address an unmet need based on preliminary data. Eligible patients may access the investigational therapy under specific conditions, including lack of response or tolerance to approved treatments and sufficient supporting clinical data. Chairman and CEO Dr. Jonathan C. Javitt said the company is committed to making NRX-100 available to patients with suicidal depression who have limited options, while continuing to advance its clinical development program.

To view the full press release, visit

About NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NRx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-100 (preservative-free intravenous ketamine) and NRX-101, (oral D-cycloserine/lurasidone). NRX-100 has been awarded Fast Track Designation for the treatment of Suicidal ideation in Depression, including Bipolar Depression. NRX-101 has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression. NRx plans to file an NDA for Accelerated Approval for NRX-101 in patients with bipolar depression and suicidality or akathisia.

NRx has recently filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) and initiated a New Drug Application filing for NRX-100 (IV ketamine) with an application for the Commissioner's National Priority Voucher Program for the treatment of suicidal depression. The filing is based on results of well-controlled clinical trials conducted under the auspices of the US National Institutes of Health and the Government of France, licensed under a data sharing agreement.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NRXP are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

BioMedWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by IBN