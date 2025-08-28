Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Egyptian leader meets Lebanese PM to discuss nation situation

Egyptian leader meets Lebanese PM to discuss nation situation


2025-08-28 09:09:52
(MENAFN) Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi met with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Cairo on Wednesday, reaffirming Egypt’s commitment to Lebanon’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, according to a presidential statement.

Sisi highlighted Egypt’s ongoing diplomatic efforts with regional and international partners to bolster Lebanon’s stability and ensure a complete Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon. He also called for international support for Lebanon’s state institutions, particularly the army, to enable them to fulfill their duties.

The Egyptian president commended Lebanon’s recent initiatives to extend state authority, restore stability, and advance economic recovery and reconstruction.

During the meeting, Salam emphasized his government’s focus on strengthening cooperation with Arab nations, especially Egypt. The visit takes place amid rising tensions with Hezbollah after Beirut’s recent decision to place all weapons under state control, a move Hezbollah criticized as favoring Israeli and U.S. interests.

The leaders also discussed regional challenges, agreeing on the need for coordinated efforts to pursue political and peaceful solutions while respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states involved.

MENAFN28082025000045017281ID1109988794

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search