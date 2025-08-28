403
Gaza Starves: Israeli Blockade Kills Four More Palestinians
(MENAFN) Four Palestinians, including two children, have succumbed to malnutrition and starvation in the Gaza Strip within the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported on Thursday.
According to the ministry’s statement, these recent deaths raise the total famine-related fatalities since October 2023 to 317, among them 121 children.
The announcement coincides with a stark warning from Gaza’s Government Media Office, which highlighted that humanitarian aid deliveries remain critically insufficient.
Only 467 trucks have entered Gaza in the past five days, far below the 3,000 trucks initially planned. The office further accused that the majority of the 2,654 trucks that arrived over the past month were looted “with Israeli complicity.”
Since March 2, Israel has kept all crossings into Gaza closed, blocking humanitarian aid despite thousands of relief trucks waiting at the border. Recently, Tel Aviv has allowed only limited assistance, which local officials say fails to meet even the basic needs of Gaza’s 2.4 million residents.
The military campaign by Israel has resulted in nearly 63,000 Palestinian deaths in Gaza since October 2023, leaving the enclave devastated and on the brink of famine.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Additionally, Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its ongoing military operations in the territory.
