Russia Denounces U.S.-Israeli Gaza Aid Initiative as “Violence Under Cover”
(MENAFN) Russia has accused the US and Israel of using a Gaza aid initiative as a front for violence, intensifying criticism of Western involvement in the conflict as humanitarian casualties mount.
Speaking Wednesday during a UN Security Council session on Gaza, Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s acting permanent representative to the United Nations, condemned the US-Israeli “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation”, denouncing it as a coercive tool rather than a legitimate relief effort.
“This is no humanitarian mission. This is violence under the cover of humanitarian activity, aimed at subjugating defenseless civilians. Such methods are unacceptable,” he stated, urging the UN Secretariat to uphold its ethical standards and “not to compromise its principles.”
Polyansky claimed that more than 1,800 Palestinians have died since the foundation’s launch in May, with over 1,000 of those fatalities occurring near food distribution centers overseen by the program.
“Firing on civilians is carried out not only regularly but also deliberately. People desperate for food spend nights near distribution points, and in return, they get bullets,” he said.
Accusing the initiative of functioning as a method of “intimidation rather than relief,” Polyansky insisted that the operation represents “violence disguised as good intentions.”
The Russian envoy also tied Israel’s military actions in Gaza to recent developments in ceasefire talks, referencing reports that Hamas had accepted a mediation offer involving a temporary ceasefire and the release of hostages.
Criticizing Washington’s role, Polyansky said: “We hear about America’s ‘aggressive diplomacy on the ground’ for many months, but it yields no encouraging results. We urge our American colleagues to think not only about Israel’s interests but also about the fate of Palestinian civilians.”
Underscoring Moscow’s support for a negotiated settlement, he maintained that a two-state solution is the sole viable route to lasting peace, warning that without it, Israel risks increasing international isolation and continued civilian casualties in Gaza.
Meanwhile, Israel's military campaign continues unabated, with negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage exchange stalled. Russia has consistently condemned US policy in the conflict, insisting that a two-state framework is the only viable solution.
