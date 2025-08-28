403
Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Airstrikes Kill Seven More Civilians
(MENAFN) At least seven Palestinians lost their lives on Thursday as Israeli airstrikes and military fire struck multiple areas across the Gaza Strip, medical officials told media.
In western Gaza City, warplanes bombed a residential unit in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, leaving one civilian dead and several others wounded, according to medical sources cited by media.
Northern Gaza saw additional casualties when Israeli forces targeted tents housing displaced residents in the Shati refugee camp. Multiple people sustained injuries in the attack, medics confirmed.
In central Gaza, a woman and her child were killed following a strike on the Bureij refugee camp, the same sources said.
Israeli troops also opened fire on civilians awaiting humanitarian aid near the Netzarim Corridor, killing two people, medics reported.
Elsewhere in the south, an Israeli drone strike on a refugee tent in central Khan Younis killed one person and injured a child. Meanwhile, in Rafah, one Palestinian was fatally shot and two others were injured by Israeli forces while waiting for food assistance.
Since the outbreak of hostilities in October 2023, Israeli military operations have killed nearly 63,000 Palestinians, according to local authorities. The sustained offensive has crippled Gaza’s infrastructure and plunged the besieged enclave into famine conditions.
In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing both of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Israel is also the subject of an ongoing genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in connection with its actions in the coastal territory.
