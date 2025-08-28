Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Presidents Of Tajikistan, South Korea Discuss Prospects Of Cooperation

Presidents Of Tajikistan, South Korea Discuss Prospects Of Cooperation


2025-08-28 08:04:04
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 28. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the President of Korea Lee Jae Myung discussed the state and prospects of cooperation during a phone conversation, Trend reports via the administration of the president.

Focused emphasis was directed towards the enhancement of collaborative synergies in sectors of shared significance, encompassing digital transformation, industrial advancement, capital infusion, workforce mobility, educational initiatives, and cultural-humanitarian domains.

The Tajik side emphasized the constructive role of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in implementing various socio-economic programs in Tajikistan. The leaders also noted the importance of advancing mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of the Central Asia–Korea Dialogue.

A discourse on various facets of the global agenda was also conducted.

