Presidents Of Tajikistan, South Korea Discuss Prospects Of Cooperation
Focused emphasis was directed towards the enhancement of collaborative synergies in sectors of shared significance, encompassing digital transformation, industrial advancement, capital infusion, workforce mobility, educational initiatives, and cultural-humanitarian domains.
The Tajik side emphasized the constructive role of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in implementing various socio-economic programs in Tajikistan. The leaders also noted the importance of advancing mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of the Central Asia–Korea Dialogue.
A discourse on various facets of the global agenda was also conducted.
