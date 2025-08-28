GAM Concludes Training Program On Anti-Smoking Enforcement

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 28 (Petra) -- The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) on Thursday concluded a three-day training program for anti-smoking liaison officers and health inspectors, aimed at fostering a healthier, smoke-free workplace.The program was held in cooperation with the Ministry of Health, the Royal Health Awareness Society, the King Hussein Cancer Center, and the "No to Smoking" association, with support from Bloomberg Philanthropies and Vital Strategies, under the national anti-tobacco strategy.The training focused on strengthening participants' readiness to enforce institutional policies that limit smoking. It covered GAM's role in creating smoke-free environments, the health impacts of tobacco, the legal framework of the Public Health Law and the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, and ways to promote tobacco-free workplaces through the MPOWER six-policy framework.Yassar Khaitan, Deputy City Director for Health and Agriculture at GAM, said the initiative reflects the municipality's commitment to achieving a healthier environment. He stressed that the goal is to bring about tangible change in community behavior and reduce the harms of smoking.Khaitan noted that the municipality has assigned specific responsibilities to anti-smoking liaison officers, including field visits, monitoring policy implementation, reporting violations, and activating "mystery shopper" mechanisms to ensure compliance.Additionally, four specialized smoking cessation clinics have been launched to provide counseling and support services for employees and citizens wishing to quit smoking.This training is part of GAM's ongoing efforts to entrench sustainable health culture in Amman through local and international partnerships that support public health and tobacco control policies.