403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Palestinian Presidency Announces Weapons Handover To Lebanese Army
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- Spokesperson of the Palestinian Presidency Nabil Abu Rudeineh said Thursday that the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) has handed over the second batch of weapons to the Lebanese army.
According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), Abu Rudeineh said that the process of handing over Palestinian weapons to the Lebanese Army had begun in the Rashidieh, Al-Buss, and Burj Al-Shamali refugee camps in Tyre.
It added that the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported that seven trucks loaded with light weapons and B7 shells left the camps and entered the Second Intervention Regiment barracks in Shawakir.
It noted that the handover took place in the presence of the head of the Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee Ambassador, Ramez Dimashkieh, Major General Sobhi Abu Arab, Head of Palestinian National Security, Brigadier General Suhail Harb, and several other senior officers.
Ambassador Dimashkieh had announced in the first phase that the handover process comes as the implementation of the decisions of the Lebanese-Palestinian summit held last May between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, which emphasized the sovereignty of the Lebanese state over all its lands the extension of its authority. (end)
ayb
According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), Abu Rudeineh said that the process of handing over Palestinian weapons to the Lebanese Army had begun in the Rashidieh, Al-Buss, and Burj Al-Shamali refugee camps in Tyre.
It added that the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported that seven trucks loaded with light weapons and B7 shells left the camps and entered the Second Intervention Regiment barracks in Shawakir.
It noted that the handover took place in the presence of the head of the Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee Ambassador, Ramez Dimashkieh, Major General Sobhi Abu Arab, Head of Palestinian National Security, Brigadier General Suhail Harb, and several other senior officers.
Ambassador Dimashkieh had announced in the first phase that the handover process comes as the implementation of the decisions of the Lebanese-Palestinian summit held last May between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, which emphasized the sovereignty of the Lebanese state over all its lands the extension of its authority. (end)
ayb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment