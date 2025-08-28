Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Palestinian Presidency Announces Weapons Handover To Lebanese Army


2025-08-28 07:03:31
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- Spokesperson of the Palestinian Presidency Nabil Abu Rudeineh said Thursday that the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) has handed over the second batch of weapons to the Lebanese army.
According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), Abu Rudeineh said that the process of handing over Palestinian weapons to the Lebanese Army had begun in the Rashidieh, Al-Buss, and Burj Al-Shamali refugee camps in Tyre.
It added that the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported that seven trucks loaded with light weapons and B7 shells left the camps and entered the Second Intervention Regiment barracks in Shawakir.
It noted that the handover took place in the presence of the head of the Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee Ambassador, Ramez Dimashkieh, Major General Sobhi Abu Arab, Head of Palestinian National Security, Brigadier General Suhail Harb, and several other senior officers.
Ambassador Dimashkieh had announced in the first phase that the handover process comes as the implementation of the decisions of the Lebanese-Palestinian summit held last May between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, which emphasized the sovereignty of the Lebanese state over all its lands the extension of its authority. (end)
