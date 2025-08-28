Over 140 Afghan Migrants Freed From Pakistani Jails

More than 140 Afghan migrants detained in various prisons across Pakistan were released this week and returned to Afghanistan, officials confirmed.

According to the Office for Migrant Transfers in Spin Boldak, Kandahar, the migrants had been arrested in different parts of Pakistan and spent between one to seven days in detention. After their release, they were taken to registration centers and provided humanitarian assistance to help organize their return.

Officials said the returnees, after registration and receiving aid, were transferred to their home regions to continue their lives in more stable conditions.

Reports of Afghan migrants being detained in Pakistan have surfaced repeatedly over the past years, raising human rights concerns about their treatment and living conditions in custody.

The latest release and return highlight both the vulnerability of Afghan migrants in neighboring countries and the urgent need for stronger bilateral mechanisms to manage migration issues humanely.

Observers stress that while such repatriations provide temporary relief, long-term solutions require regional cooperation, legal protections for migrants, and economic opportunities within Afghanistan to reduce forced migration.

