FS-Elliott Expands U.S. Channel Network With Appointment Of ROCHA In Arizona And New Mexico

ROCHA joins FS-Elliott as a new channel partner, bringing expert sales, service, and support for centrifugal compressors to Arizona and New Mexico.

EXPORT, PA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- FS-Elliott Co., LLC, a leading manufacturer of oil-free, centrifugal air and gas compressors , is pleased to announce the appointment of ROCHA as its newest factory-authorized channel partner. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, ROCHA will represent FS-Elliott across Arizona and New Mexico, enhancing access to local sales and service support for industrial users in the region.ROCHA brings a strong background in compressed air system design, deep technical expertise, and a reputation for outstanding customer service. As an FS-Elliott partner, they will offer the full range of centrifugal compressors, along with comprehensive aftermarket support, including both warranty and non-warranty services.The partnership was solidified following ROCHA's participation in the FS-Elliott University Channel Partner Training Program at the company's global headquarters in Export, Pennsylvania. These in-person sessions provided a valuable opportunity to align on strategy, expectations, and shared goals focused on delivering exceptional customer outcomes.“We are excited to welcome ROCHA as the newest member of our channel partner network,” said Mark McCarthy, Manager of Channel Development Sales at FS-Elliott.“Their expertise and service-driven approach align perfectly with our values. We're confident this partnership will deliver strong performance and long-term value to customers throughout Arizona and New Mexico, supported by American-made compressor technology and trusted local support.”About FS-Elliott Co., LLCFS-Elliott is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of oil-free centrifugal compressors, with operations in over 90 countries. For 60 years, FS-Elliott has combined a commitment to quality with advanced technology, enabling customers to increase productivity and lower system operating costs. For more information, visit fs-elliott.About ROCHA Compressed Air SpecialistsROCHA Compressed Air Specialists is an industrial service provider headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company offers a full range of compressed air solutions, including system design, installation, and maintenance. With a strong presence across Arizona and New Mexico, ROCHA is dedicated to providing responsive service and high-performance solutions that meet the evolving needs of industrial customers.

Pamela Wasielewski

FS-Elliott

+1 724-493-7907

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.