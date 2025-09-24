Electrocution Deaths: CM Mamata Considering Religious Factor In Deciding Compensation, Alleges BJP
In a social media post on Wednesday, the BJP leader pointed out that the compensation amount of just Rs 2 lakh for the families of electrocution death victims was too meagre compared to the announcement by the Chief Minister 10 years back for Rs 10 lakh compensation for victims of the Mecca stampede from West Bengal.
“2015: Mamata Banerjee announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for victims of the Mecca stampede from West Bengal. 2025: The same Mamata Banerjee announces just Rs 2 lakh compensation for those who died of electrocution in Kolkata - deaths caused by her government's negligence during Durga Puja. This is how little value she attaches to the lives of people in Bengal,” the brief social media statement issued by Malviya on Wednesday evening read.
In another social media post, Malviya ridiculed the Chief Minister for being in a jovial festive mood while inaugurating a community Durga Puja Pandal in South Kolkata earlier in the day, which is just a day after the electrocution deaths of 10 persons in West Bengal, including eight in Kolkata, on Tuesday.
Malviya also posted a video where the Chief Minister was seen joining a group of“Garba” dancers participating in the inauguration of the community Durga Puja pandal at Chakraberia in South Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon.
“Not even 24 hours since Kolkata was drowning and 11 people were electrocuted to death, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee found it appropriate to indulge in revelry and play dandiya during a Durga Puja inauguration in Bhawanipur's Chakraberia. How insensitive can one be? Mamata Banerjee is the very epitome of it,” he wrote.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment