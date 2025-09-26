World Bank Selects Global Carbon Council To Develop Carbon Standard For Clean Energy Access

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: In a move to accelerate clean energy access and empower communities across Eastern and Southern Africa, the World Bank has selected the Global Carbon Council (GCC) to lead the development of a high-integrity carbon standard under its Accelerating Sustainable and Clean Energy Access Transformation (ASCENT) program. This recognition underscores GCC's robust governance, transparent operations, and alignment with international best practices.

Under this initiative, GCC will lead the design and implementation of the ASCENT Energy Access Standard Portal-a dedicated digital platform designed to scale carbon finance for clean energy deployment across Eastern and Southern Africa. In doing so, GCC will apply its independent governance structure and deep technical expertise to ensure full alignment with global standards while enabling practical solutions tailored to regional contexts.

Speaking on the importance of the initiative, Dr. Yousef Alhorr (pictured), Founding Chairman of the Global Carbon Council (GCC), emphasized,“Expanding energy access through carbon markets requires innovative solutions that uphold environmental integrity while delivering real benefits to communities. The ASCENT Program will establish a scalable framework connecting clean energy solutions with climate finance, accelerating sustainable energy access where it is needed most.”

GCC will fully apply internationally recognized practices transparently and independently to deliver a high-quality carbon standard. The initiative aims to expand access to clean energy through off-grid solar, mini-grids, grid extensions, and clean cooking technologies, utilizing credible, results-based finance.

As part of its mandate under the ASCENT initiative, GCC will lead a comprehensive enhancement of energy access methodologies by integrating digital Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (dMRV) systems to improve transparency, accuracy, and scalability.