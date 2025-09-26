Indore Shocker: Man Forces Ex-Girlfriend For Live-In Relationship, Rams Scooter After She Refuses (WATCH)
In a shocking incident, a young man on a scooter deliberately rammed into his ex-girlfriend after she refused to continue their relationship, in Indore's Kalpana Nagar on Thursday evening. According to reports, the woman had ended her relationship with the accused some time ago. Despite this, the man allegedly threatened and pressurized her. When she refused to reconcile, his behavior reportedly turned aggressive and violent.
A video shows the man, riding a high-speed Activa, rammed into the woman as she walked on the road and threw a stone at him. Enraged, the accused accelerated and struck her with the scooter before fleeing the scene.
आरोपी पर 7 मामले पहले से दर्ज हैं एक लड़की से जबरन प्रेम संबंध बनाने की कोशिश थी, गुरुवार को आरोपी स्कूटर पर आ रहा था लड़की ने खुद को बचाने के लिए उसे पर पत्थर फेंका तो उसने सीधे स्कूटर से उसे टक्कर मार दी मामला इंदौर का है twitter/mKvCWYoEa4
- Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) September 26, 2025
The woman sustained injuries and later filed a complaint at Hiranagar Police Station.
Based on her statement, the police registered cases of assault, intimidation, and intentional harm. Probe revealed that the man is a repeat offender, already facing seven criminal cases across various jurisdictions. "We have identified the accused and confirmed his criminal background. A manhunt has been launched, and he will be arrested soon," stated a senior official from Hiranagar Police.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment