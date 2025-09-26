UK To Launch Digital ID Scheme To Curb Illegal Migration
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday announced plans to introduce free digital ID for both nationals and those residing in the country in a bid to curb illegal migration.
The government said the drive will also make it simpler to apply for services like driving licences, childcare and welfare, while streamlining access to tax records.
The new digital ID will be held on people's phones and there will be no requirement for individuals to carry their ID or be asked to produce it, said the government.
However, it will be "mandatory as a means of proving your right to work," a statement said.
"This will stop those with no right to be here from being able to find work, curbing their prospect of earning money, one of the key 'pull factors' for people who come to the UK illegally," it added.
The announcement comes as Labour, the party in government, prepares to hold its annual conference, with Starmer under intense pressure, particularly over immigration.
"Digital ID is an enormous opportunity for the UK... it will also offer ordinary citizens countless benefits," Starmer said.
"We are doing the hard graft to deliver a fairer Britain for those who want to see change, not division," he added.
The UK has traditionally resisted the idea of identity cards, but more recent polling suggests support for the move.
The government said the drive will also make it simpler to apply for services like driving licences, childcare and welfare, while streamlining access to tax records.
The new digital ID will be held on people's phones and there will be no requirement for individuals to carry their ID or be asked to produce it, said the government.
However, it will be "mandatory as a means of proving your right to work," a statement said.
"This will stop those with no right to be here from being able to find work, curbing their prospect of earning money, one of the key 'pull factors' for people who come to the UK illegally," it added.
The announcement comes as Labour, the party in government, prepares to hold its annual conference, with Starmer under intense pressure, particularly over immigration.
"Digital ID is an enormous opportunity for the UK... it will also offer ordinary citizens countless benefits," Starmer said.
"We are doing the hard graft to deliver a fairer Britain for those who want to see change, not division," he added.
The UK has traditionally resisted the idea of identity cards, but more recent polling suggests support for the move.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment