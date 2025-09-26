4 Dead, 400,000 Evacuated As Tropical Storm Bualoi Hits Philippines

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Four people were killed and about 400,000 others evacuated on Friday after Tropical Storm Bualoi struck the Philippines, unleashing floods, landslides, and widespread power outages, while several regions are still recovering from the devastation of Typhoon Ragasa.According to the Philippine disaster management agency, the storm made landfall late Thursday in the town of San Policarpo in Eastern Samar province, with maximum sustained winds of up to 110 kilometers per blade-->

Local officials reported that more than 73,000 people had sought refuge in evacuation centers across Eastern and Northern Samar provinces. Authorities issued storm warnings in nearly 30 provinces, including the capital Manila and other areas heavily affected by the earlier typhoon.The storm triggered two minor landslides and extensive power disruptions. Schools and government offices were closed, and sea transport services suspended as precautionary measures.In a separate advisory, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology warned of potential volcanic mudflows on the slopes of Mount Mayon due to heavy rains associated with the storm.