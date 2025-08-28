Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Presents Tourism Potential In Bangkok


2025-08-28 06:06:51
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau (ATB) under the State Tourism Agency, in partnership with "Shahdag Tourism Center" CJSC and other stakeholders, is showcasing the country's tourism opportunities at the "PATA Travel Mart 2025" (PTM) exhibition in Bangkok, Thailand, Azernews reports.

According to the Agency, visitors to the Azerbaijani stand are being provided with comprehensive information on the country's attractions, alongside discussions on potential avenues for cooperation in the tourism sector.

As part of the exhibition, ATB representatives held a meeting with PATA CEO Nur Ahmad Hamid, where views were exchanged on sectoral developments and the latest innovations shaping global tourism.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Thailand, Elchin Bashirov, also visited the national stand, further supporting the country's representation at the event.

PTM is recognized as one of the leading international tourism exhibitions in the Asia-Pacific region, serving as a key platform for networking, business development, and building strategic partnerships

