Syrian President Calls for Stronger Economic Ties with Lebanon
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa has called for closer economic collaboration with Lebanon, framing it as the key to resolving deep-rooted political divisions between the two neighboring nations.
In a statement made Wednesday during a meeting with an Arab media delegation in Damascus, and reported by media, Sharaa urged for “joint work to maintain Syrian-Lebanese stability, especially in light of the great economic boom and increase in demand for investment that Syria is witnessing.”
The Syrian president emphasized that an economic partnership could provide the framework for lasting political calm. He suggested cooperative ventures in energy infrastructure as a practical starting point—specifically oil pipelines, natural gas supplies, and electricity initiatives aimed at serving both Syrian and Lebanese markets.
“If we can do this in a cooperative way, people will automatically neglect the state of political polarization,” Sharaa stated.
Addressing historically strained ties with the Lebanese political and militant group Hezbollah, Sharaa signaled a departure from the past, saying Syria seeks reconciliation.
“We need a new, clean slate to improve Syrian-Lebanese relations, and the most important element in it is to erase the negative memories of the past,” he said, emphasizing a desire to move beyond legacy conflicts.
Sharaa’s comments underscore a broader policy pivot by Damascus following the collapse of the Ba'athist regime. Syria’s previous leadership, under President Bashar al-Assad, had long exerted influence over Lebanon through military occupation and political interference. Assad, who ruled for nearly a quarter-century, fled to Russia in December, ending Ba'ath Party rule that had lasted since 1963.
A transitional government headed by Sharaa was established in January, tasked with rebuilding regional alliances and stabilizing the country’s battered economy.
