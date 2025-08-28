It's Quite Unfortunate: Shiv Sena (UBT) Slams Maha Govt Over Virar Building Collapse

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday lashed out at the Maharashtra government over the collapse of an illegal building in Virar, which claimed at least 17 lives, calling the incident“quite unfortunate” and a reflection of administrative negligence.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and spokesperson Anand Dubey said the collapse has raised“serious questions” about governance, accountability, and the unchecked rise of illegal constructions in Maharashtra.

Speaking to IANS, Anand Dubey said,“It is quite unfortunate that such an incident has taken place in Virar. More than 17 people have already lost their lives. The real magnitude of the tragedy will emerge only after the debris is fully cleared. It will then be known how many children, women, and elderly people have died in this collapse."

He further stated that the government turns a blind eye to illegal constructions.

“Strict action should be taken against all those guilty in this incident - be they leaders, officers, or the police. The BJP, despite being in power, has failed to take concrete steps to stop such tragedies. This incident makes it clear that this government represents the interests of business people, not the common man. We keep hearing about such incidents, but hardly any strong corrective action is taken,” he added.

Dubey also commented on the recent natural calamities in Jammu and Kashmir, where heavy rains triggered landslides in Doda and Vaishno Devi, leaving several people dead and trapped under the debris.

“While natural disasters strike one part of the country, man-made disasters like the Virar collapse take place in another. Sometimes bridges fall, sometimes hotels or roads are washed away by water - all due to human negligence. If governments stop functioning irresponsibly and act with sensitivity, many such incidents can be prevented,” Dubey said.

He urged the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir to intensify relief and rescue operations and ensure joint efforts to minimise the loss of life and property.

Dubey came out in support of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, stating that the Congress leader was being“deliberately targeted” by the BJP through central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate.

“D.K. Shivakumar is not only a senior Congress leader but also someone who played a crucial role in bringing the party to power in Karnataka. The BJP is trying to corner him by misusing investigative agencies. Shivakumar is patriotic, respects religious beliefs, visits temples, and worships regularly. Yet he is being targeted to send a wrong message to the public,” Dubey stated.

He cautioned the BJP to desist from its“politics of harassment” against Shivakumar, saying that such tactics erode public trust.

Dubey further reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Japan, where he will attend the India–Japan Summit.

“At the international level, such visits are part of normal diplomatic processes. India's ties with Japan have always been cordial, and we expect them to grow stronger in the coming years, especially in trade and investment. Japan can be an important partner for India. I only hope the Prime Minister brings some tangible benefits for the common people from his visit,” he remarked.

Dubey also expressed concern over the United States imposing a 50 per cent tariff on Indian products from August 27, warning of a severe blow to India's economy.

“Imposing such a high tariff will make Indian goods expensive in the US, discouraging consumers there from buying them. This will harm our exports, reduce production, and cut into workers' incomes. The flow of foreign currency will decline, and the overall economic growth rate will take a hit. Unfortunately, the PM Modi government is not taking any serious steps to address this challenge, while the US leadership continues to insult India with such policies,” Dubey said.