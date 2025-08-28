Getting Out Of Reach For Millions: Flour Prices In Peshawar Soar Amid Relentless Inflation
Flour prices have surged again in Peshawar, adding to the financial strain on households already grappling with soaring inflation.
The cost of essential flour varieties has risen sharply, with dealers attributing the increase to a hike in wheat prices.
For millions of families in Pakistan, flour is a basic necessity consumed in every meal, but the relentless price hikes are making it increasingly difficult, if not impossible, for many to meet this fundamental need.
The latest increase has left daily wage earners and low-income households struggling to afford even the most basic staple of their diet.
Dealers warn that if wheat prices continue to climb, the situation could worsen, further squeezing families who are already on the edge.
