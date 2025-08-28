Automated External Defibrillator Market Report 2025-2030 Featuring Strategic Analysis Of Key Players Philips, Stryker, Zoll Medical, Nihon Kohden, And Progetti Among Others

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancements in next-gen defibrillators and rising lifestyle-related health issues amplify growth potential, despite access challenges
The Automated External Defibrillator Market was valued at USD 1.68 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 2.59 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.48%.
Key Market Driver
Growing Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases
Cardiac arrest remains a leading cause of mortality in many regions worldwide, despite advancements in emergency cardiac care that enhance a patient's chances of survival. Research indicates that approximately 350,000 Americans succumb to heart disease annually, with half of these fatalities occurring unexpectedly outside of medical facilities when the heart ceases to function. Sudden cardiac arrest, characterized by its abrupt onset, accounts for the majority of these untimely deaths. Ventricular fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm disorder, is typically responsible for triggering sudden cardiac arrest.
The automated external defibrillator (AED) is gaining popularity due to its ability to administer electric shocks for treating abnormal heart rhythms. These devices are designed to detect and treat two specific types of cardiac arrhythmias: pulseless ventricular tachycardia and ventricular fibrillation. In the coming years, the global market for AEDs is anticipated to present revenue-generating opportunities, driven by the increasing use of these devices in treating patients experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. Furthermore, the growing number of individuals dependent on smoking and alcohol consumption could contribute to prosperous market prospects.
Key Market Challenge
External Defibrillators Accessibility Issues
The American College of Cardiology has estimated that in the event of cardiac arrest, the likelihood of an automated external defibrillator (AED) being nearby is only 1 in 5. Additionally, there is a 20-30% chance of the AED being inaccessible because it may be inside a closed building. Out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in the U.S. results in over 356,000 fatalities annually, with a survival rate of less than 10-12%. Despite the proven benefits, the use of AEDs in public settings is not widespread due to concerns about legal liability, ambiguous training requirements, limited access, and lack of general awareness. However, research has unequivocally demonstrated that immediate access to an AED significantly enhances the chances of survival.
Key Market Trend
Advancements in Next-Generation Defibrillators
The defibrillator market is projected to experience accelerated growth, surpassing initial expectations, owing to advancements in next-generation defibrillators. Defibrillators play a crucial role in identifying and resolving device-related issues. Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA), a leading cause of global mortality, carries potential fatality. However, early intervention and defibrillation can effectively manage this condition.
Among external defibrillators, Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) dominate the market and are expected to witness significant expansion, driven by the increasing number of heart failure patients relying on them. The growing demand aligns with the availability of a wider range of AEDs. Currently, wearables hold a competitive edge over manual external defibrillators. Furthermore, market growth is anticipated to receive a boost from Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillators (S-ICDs), MRI-compatible Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillators (ICDs), and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators (CRT-Ds) in the upcoming years.
Key Players Profiled in the Automated External Defibrillator Market:
Koninklijke Philips N.V. Stryker Corporation Zoll Medical Corporation Nihon Kohden Corporation Progetti Srl Schiller AG MS Westfalia GmbH Bexen Cardio Silverline Meditech Pvt. Ltd. Mediana Co., Ltd.
Report Scope
In this report, the Global Automated External Defibrillator Market has been segmented into the following categories:
Automated External Defibrillator Market, By Product Type:
Manual External Defibrillator Fully Automated External Defibrillator Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator
Automated External Defibrillator Market, By End User:
Hospitals Pre-Hospitals Public Access Market Alternate Care Market Home
Automated External Defibrillator Market, By Region:
North America
United States Canada Mexico Europe
France United Kingdom Italy Germany Spain Asia-Pacific
China India Japan Australia South Korea South America
Brazil Argentina Colombia Middle East & Africa
South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE
