AAP To Seek CM Omar's Support For Mehraj Malik's Release, PSA Repeal
Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir unit of AAP on Thursday said it would reach out to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other legislators to seek their support for its signature campaign demanding the repeal of the Public Safety Act, and the immediate release of party MLA Mehraj Malik detained under the law last month.
The AAP has launched a signature campaign demanding the scrapping of the Public Safety Act (PSA) from Jammu and Kashmir, and the immediate release of Mehraj Malik, who was“unjustly detained under this draconian law”, a party spokesman said.
The campaign has now entered its second phase, during which the party plans to approach all the political parties across Jammu and Kashmir to seek support, he added.
“We will take this signature campaign to every political party, including the chief minister and all sitting MLAs, to seek their signatures and solidarity for this cause,” the spokesman said.
The AAP is committed to safeguarding the rights of youth and ensuring that“no black laws like the PSA are allowed to suppress their democratic rights”, he said.
“The party remains committed to building a Jammu and Kashmir that is defined by peace, prosperity and progress,” he added.
