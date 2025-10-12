Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Day 10: Varun Dhawan's Film Earns THIS On Second Saturday

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari earned ₹43.35 Cr in its first 9 days at the box office. Here's the update on its 10th-day collection and theater occupancy, showing how the film continues to perform

The film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions. It stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in lead roles.

On Saturday, Oct 11, 2025, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari had a total Hindi occupancy of 19.00%. Morning shows: 10.56%, afternoon shows: 23.21%, evening shows: 23.24%. Night show details will be available on Oct 12.

So far, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has earned about ₹2.45 crore in India on its tenth day. Including its second Saturday earnings, the film has made a total of ₹45.8 Cr.

This is a rom-com about a traditional guy, Sunny, and a bubbly, independent girl, Tulsi. The film shows how their relationship grows amidst the clash of tradition and modernity.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, its budget is reportedly around ₹70 crore. Under Dharma Productions, the pairing of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor has attracted fans.

Varun has hits like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, while Janhvi is known for Dhadak and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. Their chemistry in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is being well-received.