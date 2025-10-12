Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Marrying Telugu Guy Again? Speculations Rise Around Raj Nidimoru

Samantha... this name needs no special introduction. Sam is always in the news for both her personal life and career. In this context, Samantha has once again become the talk of the industry. The reason Sam is back in the headlines is...

The beautiful star Samantha was introduced to the industry in 2010 with the movie 'Ye Maaya Chesave'. It's safe to say she ruled the industry for several years. She acted alongside almost all the top heroes in the South. Sam, who shared screen space with Naga Chaitanya in this film, also shared her life with him, becoming the Akkineni daughter-in-law. However, she later shocked fans with their divorce. They created a sensation by posting on social media that they were separating.

Afterward, she was diagnosed with Myositis and took a break from films. However, Samantha, who has successfully recovered from Myositis, is now focusing on her career again. She is gradually getting ready to act in movies. Meanwhile, there's a lot of buzz that Samantha has made a key decision about her personal life. It's known that news is circulating about Samantha being in love with director Raj Nidimoru, who worked on 'The Family Man' and 'Citadel'.

Recently, a post Samantha made on Instagram on Valentine's Day has fueled these rumors. It's clear that Samantha is with someone. This has led to widespread speculation that Sam is truly in love and will be getting married soon. This has also brought up the question of who Raj Nidimoru is. How did Samantha meet Raj? What is his background? Let's find out the full details about Raj Nidimoru now.

He's one of our own Telugu people..

How many of you know that Raj Nidimoru is a Telugu person? Raj was born in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. After completing his engineering, he went to America for higher studies. After finishing his education, he worked as a software engineer there for a few years. However, with a passion for movies, Raj Nidimoru returned to India and, along with his friend Krishna D.K., established a banner called D2R Films. As part of this, they first made a short film called 'Shaadi'.

He later became famous with the web series 'The Family Man'. After that, he impressed the audience with the 'Citadel' web series. Both series received a great response. It was during 'The Family Man' series that Samantha and Raj met. It's said that the friendship that started at this time led to love. Meanwhile, it's known that Raj Nidimoru is already married. So, is Samantha really going to marry Raj Nidimoru? To know how much truth there is in this social media discussion, either Samantha or Raj has to officially respond.