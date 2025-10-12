The Federal Tax Authority Showcases Its Artificial Intelligence And Digital Transformation Initiatives During Its Participation In GITEX Global 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Five AI-driven tax initiatives to be highlighted

Dubai,October 2025: The Federal Tax Authority is participating in the 45edition of GITEX Global 2025, which runs from 13-17 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre, with the participation of more than 6,800 international companies from 180 countries. In its latest edition, the focus on technology sectors, includes the latest developments in biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and data centres.

H.E. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director-General of the Federal Tax Authority, said:“Our participation at GITEX Global, the world's largest technology event, represents an important opportunity to explore the latest international technological advancements in the tax sector and to leverage them, as part of the Authority's commitment to continuous enhancement of digital infrastructure and services. This supports our plans to further expand the use of artificial intelligence technologies to ensure the ongoing improvement of operational efficiency, accelerate tax procedures, and maintain the highest levels of data and information security.”

His Excellency also stated that, during its participation at GITEX, the FTA will showcase its future-ready vision, latest initiatives, and upcoming plans in the fields of artificial intelligence and digital transformation. These align with the UAE Government Strategy, which aims to transition all services into smart, seamless, and proactive digital solutions. The FTA will present innovative models that demonstrate the government's leadership and excellence, reinforcing efforts to meet customer expectations by making transactions and operations easier, faster, and more efficient.

The Authority affirmed that its participation reflects its ongoing commitment to keeping pace with the latest technological systems in the tax sector and strengthening cooperation with its strategic partners in both the public and private sectors to continuously enhance the tax ecosystem. At its stand, the FTA is showcasing a range of new projects in the field of artificial intelligence, along with the latest updates and developments to its existing initiatives.

It was further explained that during the exhibition, it will highlight five key AI-driven tax initiatives. The first focuses on data analysis through the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning to support tax compliance. The second features“FTAgpt”, an internal instant chat search engine designed to respond to tax-related inquiries for FTA employees, powered by generative AI technology. The third involves utilising artificial intelligence to automate clarification requests through Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology.

The fourth initiative presents the latest updates to the virtual assistant TARA, which provides direct answers to queries related to tax procedures and legislation using AI technologies, offering broader awareness options for stakeholders in the tax system. Meanwhile, the fifth initiative showcases the Proof of Concept for the Authority's artificial intelligence initiatives, as part of its comprehensive AI Strategy.

The FTA also noted that during GITEX Global 2025, it will showcase its efforts and initiatives under the second phase of the Zero Bureaucracy Digital Programme. Through this phase, the Authority continues to introduce further facilitations, eliminate unnecessary procedures, and reduce service completion times. These efforts align with the national programme that reinforces the ongoing drive to implement the wise directives of the UAE leadership aimed at achieving global leadership in government operations and enhancing the UAE's competitiveness, across all sectors.

The FTA also declared that, during GITEX Global 2025, a series of workshops and presentations will be organised to showcase tax initiatives and digital systems and highlight their advantages in providing services that meet the expectations of all customers. This will also provide an opportunity to get attendees' feedback and impressions to take them into consideration in the ongoing development plans.

About the Federal Tax Authority:

The Federal Tax Authority was established by Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2016 to help diversify the national economy and increase non-oil revenues in the UAE through the management and collection of federal taxes based on international best practices and standards, as well as to provide all means of support to enable taxpayers to comply with the tax laws and procedures. Since its inception in 2017, the FTA has been committed to cooperate with the competent authorities to establish a comprehensive and balanced system to make the UAE one of the first countries in the world to implement a fully electronic tax system that encourages voluntary compliance, with simple procedures based on the highest standards of transparency and accuracy – beginning from registration, to the submission of tax returns, to the payment of due taxes through the Authority's website: