Ban RSS Activities In Govt Facilities: K'taka Minister Priyank Kharge To CM Siddaramaiah
Kharge, in a letter to CM Siddaramaiah, dated October 4 said,“The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has been conducting its shakhas in government and government-aided schools, as well as in public grounds, where slogans are shouted and negative ideas are instilled in the minds of children and youth -- ideas that go against India's unity and the spirit of the Constitution.”
The letter was shared with the media by the Karnataka CMO on Sunday.
Priyank Kharge, the son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, alleged that the divisive forces like RSS were sowing hatred in the minds of people and therefore it was essential to curb such elements to“uphold secular values of the nation”.
In the letter, he further claimed,“Aggressive displays are being carried out while holding sticks (dandas), without obtaining police permission, thus leaving a harmful psychological impact on innocent children and young people.”
Demanding an urgent and immediate intervention by the state government, Kharge said the right-wing organisation must be barred from conducting activities, including 'shakhas' inside any government school or public places like parks and temples.
“I earnestly request that a ban be imposed on all types of activities conducted by the RSS -- whether under the name of shakha, sanghik, or baithak -- in government schools, government-aided schools, public playgrounds, parks, temples under the Muzrai Department, sites under the Archaeology Department, and any other government premises,” he said in the letter.
Karnataka minister's stern criticism of the RSS activities and demand for a ban on its activities in the state is expected to raise political temperatures in the state and also invite strong and fierce condemnation from the outfit as well as the BJP.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- Cregis And Sumsub Host Web3 Compliance And Trust Summit In Singapore
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Nodepay Launches Crypto's Largest Prediction Intelligence Platform
- Schoenherr Opens London Liaison Office As Gateway To Central Eastern Europe
CommentsNo comment