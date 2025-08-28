403
US law enforcement reveals identity of shooter of Catholic school
(MENAFN) Authorities have identified the individual responsible for Wednesday’s shooting at a Catholic school in south Minneapolis as Robin Westman, according to reports citing law enforcement sources.
The attack occurred during a mass at Annunciation Catholic School, resulting in two fatalities and injuring more than a dozen people. Westman reportedly changed their name from Robert to Robin in 2020 and identifies as a woman.
Police are now investigating whether a 20-minute YouTube video posted just hours before the incident is connected to Westman. The video, which has since been removed, shows a hand flipping through a red notebook laid over apparent gun schematics, as well as multiple firearms, including a semi-automatic rifle and a shotgun. Magazines in the video contained inscriptions such as “for the children,” “kill Donald Trump,” and “Rip & Tear.”
Some sections of the notebook were written in Cyrillic letters with English transliteration. In one illustration decorated with transgender flags, Westman appears to depict themselves purchasing ammunition from the devil.
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara told reporters at a press conference that the shooter was not previously known to law enforcement.
