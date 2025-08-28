Intellectual Property Management Clinic To Be Launched To Support Innovators In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Intellectual Property Management Clinic (IPMC) will be launched in September across various entities in the country to provide guidance to innovators before they formally register their innovations through the online platform, said an official.

Second Legal Researcher at the Intellectual Property Department of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), Mohammed Ahmed Al-Shuraim, explained that the IPMC will be hosted at various institutions across the country, including educational entities, and will serve as a consultative and research hub.

“The role of the IPMC is advisory. Many innovators are unsure of the first step-whether their idea qualifies as an innovation, needs adjustments, or is ready for patenting. The clinic will provide the guidance and information needed before approaching the Ministry,” Al-Shuraim said while speaking to Qatar TV recently.



Sidra Medicine to host Disease Modeling and Therapeutics Conference

Hamad International Airport issues travel tips for smooth arrival Al Duhail seek recovery as Al Rayyan eye second win in crucial QSL clash

Read Also

He emphasised that the clinic will act as the“first and proactive step” for innovators, helping them determine whether their projects can be classified as innovations worthy of patent protection or whether they require further refinement.

This initiative is part of MoCI's broader efforts to strengthen Qatar's innovation ecosystem and support the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 by fostering a culture of creativity and entrepreneurship.

In parallel, the Ministry has launched an integrated electronic platform for intellectual property registration and introduced Saif, an AI-powered virtual assistant that provides users with faster, more interactive, and comprehensive digital services.“Saif acts as a virtual adviser, guiding applicants step-by-step through the registration process online, without the need for direct human intervention,” Al-Shuraim noted.

MoCI also works closely with authorities such as Customs and law enforcement agencies to safeguard intellectual property rights, combat counterfeiting, and raise consumer awareness. Protecting trademarks and innovations, Al-Shuraim explained, is essential for both entrepreneurs and the wider economy, as counterfeiting can undermine businesses and suppress original ideas.

He stressed the importance of formal registration in providing innovators and businesses with long-term protection. Copyrights, for example, he said, last for the lifetime of the author plus 50 years, while trademarks are renewable for terms of up to 10 years. Patents and related rights provide additional avenues for safeguarding original works and inventions.

Addressing innovators directly, Al-Shuraim urged:“Registration is key. A simple registration can secure your rights for decades, enabling you to protect your work, expand locally, and even reach global markets. Protection is not just a legal safeguard-it is a gateway to growth and recognition.”

With the upcoming launch of the IPMC, MoCI aims to empower innovators by equipping them with the knowledge and tools to protect their ideas and transform them into impactful ventures.

In July, the Qatar Research, Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council announced a partnership with MoCI and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) to support Qatari SMEs through strategic intellectual property (IP) management.

The collaboration, launched with the WIPO IP Management Clinics Introductory Webinar, aims to embed IP as a key business driver, helping SMEs leverage innovation for growth, funding, and global competitiveness. This marks Qatar's first national initiative to guide SMEs in aligning with international IP standards and maximising value within the entrepreneurial ecosystem.