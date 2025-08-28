Municipality Ministry, Hassad Food Organise Training On Plant Water Management

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality, represented by the Department of Agricultural Affairs and the Department of Agricultural Research, in collaboration with Mahaseel for Marketing and Agricultural Services, a subsidiary of Hassad Food Company, recently organised a training programme on“Managing Plant Water Requirements: Principles of Irrigation Calculation and Determination.”

The programme took place at the Agricultural Guidance Centre of Hassad Food Company and was attended by 34 local farm engineers and managers.

The training highlighted the importance of understanding Qatar's water resources, addressing current challenges, and introducing participants to scientifically accurate methods for calculating and managing plant water needs efficiently.

Key proposals from the programme included developing an electronic application for managing plant water requirements, enhancing practical, hands-on components in future training programmes, and collecting farm data under the Ministry's supervision to issue periodic recommendations on irrigation usage - measures aimed at improving water efficiency across Qatar's agricultural sector.

The programme also featured an interactive assessment to reinforce participants' learning, and certificates of participation were distributed at the conclusion of the training.