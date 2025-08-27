Flight Punctuality Improves Over Swiss Skies
In the first half of 2025, the Swiss air traffic service Skyguide handled 868,000 flights.
The proportion of punctual flights was 94.6%. Most of the delays recorded in the first six months of the current year were weather-related, Skyguide reported on Wednesday.
The Swiss air traffic control company made a profit of CHF8 million in the first half of the year. Skyguide is confident that it will be able to repay the CHF250 million loan it received from the Swiss Confederation during the Covid-19 pandemic by 2029.
Skyguide expects to have completed the programme structure for its 'Virtual Center' digitalisation project by 2027. The project will be self-financed by the time it is completed.
Last May, the Swiss Federal Audit Office predicted that the project would be completed in 2031 at the earliest, and referred to“worrying developments”.
