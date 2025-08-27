Hercules Metals Announces New MT Survey Signalling Potential For Significant Expansion At Leviathan

Unique geophysical signature - A major conductivity anomaly stands out throughout the >100 km2 survey area, coinciding directly with the Leviathan porphyry system.

Strong correlation with mineralization - The anomaly aligns remarkably well with copper mineralization drilled along 1.3 km of strike length to date.

Expands and intensifies - The anomaly extends several kilometres beyond the current limit of drilling, increasing in both size and strength under the Southern Flats Zone, where the Company holds surface mining rights.

Classical "donut-shaped" feature - Centered under the Southern Flats Zone, a 3 km-wide ring of very high conductivity (<100 ohm-m) surrounds a moderately conductive (100-200 ohm-m) core - a classical geophysical "donut" pattern seen in porphyry copper systems.

Drill testing underway - A significant step-out hole, 25-16, is now in progress, starting at the northeast edge of the donut anomaly, with plans to complete an initial 2-to-3-hole fence across its 3 km width.

Accelerated 2025 drilling campaign - Over 9,000 metres of drilling have been completed across eleven deep holes, with four additional holes in progress and RC pre-collars in use to boost productivity. The program has been expanded beyond the original 12,000-metre target, aiming to achieve the maximum possible production with five drill rigs, prior to seasonal shutdown.

Near-term assays expected - Drill results from the initial 2025 drill holes are expected in the coming weeks, following lab delays incurred in the early summer months. Additional results will follow continuously through into Q1 2026.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2025) - Hercules Metals Corp. (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) (FSE: C0X) ( " Hercules " or the " Company " ) is pleased to announce that its first ground-based magnetotelluric (" MT ") survey has successfully revealed a strong conductive anomaly at the Leviathan porphyry system, on its Hercules Property in western Idaho (the " Property "). The +100 km2 MT survey, completed by Moombarriga USA Ltd., expanded well beyond the limits of a prior 12 km2 3D induced polarization (" IP ") survey and extended the depth of geophysical investigation from 800 m to over 6 km.

The MT survey results correlate exceptionally well with southeast-dipping copper mineralization at Leviathan, and importantly, reveal the potential for a major expansion to the south, where the anomaly intensifies and forms a high conductivity ring (to <70 ohm-m), over 3 km in width, under the Southern Flats Zone (Figures 1-4). The anomaly is stronger, broader, and significantly more vertically extensive than Leviathan, suggesting potential for an additional large porphyry center.

Chris Paul, CEO and Director of Hercules Metals, commented, "The initial results from the expanded MT survey are tremendously encouraging for Leviathan's growth potential. The new donut feature identified is reminiscent of a classic geophysical pattern in porphyry copper systems, where highly conductive mineralization forms a shell around a moderately conductive altered intrusion. For Hercules, this could potentially mean that Leviathan represents only a portion of a much larger system, with the most prospective target concealed beneath post-mineral cover in the Southern Flats, where the Company holds surface mining rights."

"Ground MT is a powerful tool that provides absolute values of resistivity/conductivity, allowing anomalies to be evaluated based on actual strength, which airborne EM methods are unable to do. In the context of Leviathan, the known mineralization drilled to date is represented by values of ~100 ohm-m, considered a moderately strong response in porphyry copper systems. However, porphyry targets become even more interesting when they enter the "double-digit" range (i.e. 99 ohm-m or less), which the MT survey has revealed in a 3 km-wide ring wrapping around the newly-identified donut anomaly. This makes it one of the most prospective geophysical targets identified in the district to date, and, as a result, we have immediately commenced drilling the first of an initial 2-3-hole fence that will be completed across the anomaly's entire 3 km width."







Figure 1: 3D screen capture, looking down in plan view at modelled resistivity isosurfaces (Ohm-m). Modelled copper mineralization is shown in the upper part of the image, within the 100 ohm-m (orange) isosurface. The anomaly extends several kilometres southeast of known mineralization to form a larger and stronger donut-shaped feature under the Southern Flats Zone. Sectional views of lines A-A' and B-B' for Figures 3-4 are shown in Black.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2: Oblique view of Figure 1 image, looking northwest.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 3: Long Section A-A' (N-S) looking west. Drill-defined mineralization at Leviathan is seen in the north half of the section. The vertical extent of the anomaly expands significantly to the south of Leviathan, associated with a stronger conductive shell of 50-100 ohm-m.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 4: Cross-Section B-B' (E-W), looking north at the donut anomaly spanning >3 kilometres in width.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Dillon Hume, P.Geo. and Vice President, Exploration for the Company. Mr. Hume is a "Qualified Person" for Hercules Metals within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Hercules Metals Corp.

Hercules Metals Corp. (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) (FSE: C0X) is an exploration Company focused on developing America's newest porphyry copper district, in Idaho.

The 100% owned Hercules Project located northwest of Cambridge, hosts the newly discovered Leviathan porphyry copper system, one of the most important new discoveries in the region to date. The Company is well positioned for growth through continued drilling, supported by a strategic investment from Barrick Mining Corporation.

With the potential for significant scale, the Company's management and board of directors aims to build on its proven track record which includes the discovery and development of numerous precious metals projects worldwide.