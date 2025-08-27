“Listen To Me Man” Sagala Snaps At Female UNP Supporter

The incident occurred after a demonstration held in support of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe near the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe was granted bail, Tuesday, after being arrested last week over allegations he misused state funds.

Colombo Fort Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura ordered Wickremesinghe to be released on three surety bails of Rs. 5 million each.

Wickremesinghe joined the court hearing virtually via Zoom from the Intensive Care Unit of the Colombo National Hospital. (Colombo Gazette)

