“Listen To Me Man” Sagala Snaps At Female UNP Supporter
The incident occurred after a demonstration held in support of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe near the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.
Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe was granted bail, Tuesday, after being arrested last week over allegations he misused state funds.
Colombo Fort Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura ordered Wickremesinghe to be released on three surety bails of Rs. 5 million each.
Wickremesinghe joined the court hearing virtually via Zoom from the Intensive Care Unit of the Colombo National Hospital. (Colombo Gazette)
The post “Listen to me man” Sagala snaps at female UNP supporter appeared first on Colombo Gazette .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Spycloud Launches Consumer Idlink Product To Empower Financial Institutions To Combat Fraud With Holistic Identity Intelligence
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- $MBG Token Supply Reduced By 4.86M In First Buyback And Burn By Multibank Group
- Superconducting Materials Market Size, Trends, Global Industry Overview, Growth And Forecast 2025-2033
- What Does The Europe Cryptocurrency Market Report Reveal For 2025?
- ROVR Releases Open Dataset To Power The Future Of Spatial AI, Robotics, And Autonomous Systems
CommentsNo comment