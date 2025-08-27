Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
“Listen To Me Man” Sagala Snaps At Female UNP Supporter


2025-08-27 08:07:16
(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Former President's Chief of Staff Sagala Ratnayaka was caught on camera losing his cool with a female UNP supporter, telling her“listen to me man” when she kept talking while he was trying to tell her something.

The incident occurred after a demonstration held in support of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe near the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe was granted bail, Tuesday, after being arrested last week over allegations he misused state funds.

Colombo Fort Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura ordered Wickremesinghe to be released on three surety bails of Rs. 5 million each.

Wickremesinghe joined the court hearing virtually via Zoom from the Intensive Care Unit of the Colombo National Hospital. (Colombo Gazette)

