Dubai Unveils $1 Billion Plan to Grow Regional Gaming Industry

The Dubai government is pushing the UAE to become one of the biggest gaming hubs in the world, and this month at Gamescom 2025, it will be taking a huge step forward. Gamescom 2025 is regarded as the world’s largest gaming event, and in this year’s edition, the Dubai Programme for Gaming 2033 (DPG33) will make history as it hosts the first Middle East government-led pavilion.

The gaming event is set to run from August 20–24 in Cologne, Germany, and it will feature a cross-section of gaming developers, enthusiasts, and innovators. Just as online casinos are known for offering a huge collection of games to keep players engaged, the Dubai pavilion will showcase a wide variety of titles and experiences, giving attendees the chance to explore both familiar favourites and innovations in the gaming world.

At the pavilion, the DPG33 will unveil the Dubai government’s $1 billion plan to grow its regional gaming industry. The Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), and the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) are all expected to represent the government at the pavilion in Germany. The programme will use the pavilion to shed more light on the country's talent pool and business-friendly atmosphere while hoping to attract game developers, designers, and investors.

In November 2023, the Dubai Programme for Gaming 2033 (DPG33) was launched under the patronage of the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Its sole aim is to transform the gaming sector in Dubai. The programme was established with some concrete goals, which include positioning Dubai to be one of the top gaming destinations in the world, generating 30,000 gaming-related jobs and increasing GDP by $1 billion over the next decade.

By creating an ecosystem that supports global corporations, developers, and even content creators, the programme hopes that it can attract global talent and increase industry support for its gaming sector.

Since the DPG33 was launched, Dubai’s gaming sector has grown quickly, attracting interest from global corporations. Over 350 gaming companies have established administrative offices in Dubai, and 12% of them are global tech giants. The DPG33 has also partnered with companies like Nvidia, Xsolia, Sony, and Riot Games, which have helped drive more innovation in its gaming industry.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairman of Dubai Culture, spoke on Dubai's presence at Gamescom 2025, saying that the pavilion shows that Dubai is gradually growing into a global leader in the creative and digital industries. She mentioned that the government is also working to create an environment that promotes creativity and innovation.

The chairperson added that many young creatives and entrepreneurs are embracing the gaming industry, and the government wants to help them take full advantage of it.

The CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), Khalfan Belhoul, mentioned that the DFG33 has a 10-year roadmap that will guide Dubai into becoming a leader in the global gaming market. The country will also rely on its unique advantages to create a supportive environment for both creators and major corporations.



Gamescom 2024 had a total of 335,000 attendees from 120 countries, and this year's edition is expected to attract more people. With this audience, the Dubai government will get a bigger platform to discuss its vision and regional gaming ambitions.

