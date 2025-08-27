Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait PM Chairs Meeting On Tires Recycling Strategy To Generate Revenue


2025-08-27 07:04:07
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah chaired at Bayan Palace on Wednesday a meeting to discuss ways to generate revenue for the state through recycling disposable tires.
Minister of Commerce and Industry Khalifa Al-Ajeel, Minister of State of Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdulateef Al-Meshari, and Minister of Oil Tareq Al-Roumi attended the proceedings.
The meeting discussed mechanisms to use disposable tires through environmental friendly methods, recycling them to generate revenue for the state.
His Highness the Prime Minister called for speeding up the necessary procedures to achieve such goals through utilizing innovative industrial methods that ensure the environmental safety.
The meeting also saw the participation of head of the Prime Minister Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, head of the department of Fatwa and Legislation Salah Al-Majed, senior Kuwait Municipality officials, the Environment Public Authority (EPA) and Public Authority for Industry (PAI). (end)
