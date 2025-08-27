Frontline International Names Zack Palazzo Vice President Of Sales And Finance

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Frontline International, a leading maker of smart solutions for management of fats, oils, and grease in restaurants and commercial kitchens, has promoted Zack Palazzo to vice president of sales and finance. Palazzo has been with the company for more than a decade, previously serving as director of sales and finance.

A Purdue University graduate with a degree in industrial technology, he earned his MBA from Kent State University. In his new role, Palazzo will continue to lead sales efforts while taking on increased responsibility for the company's financial health. He will focus on driving business growth, supporting customers, and developing strategies for long-term success.

Palazzo has deep experience overseeing a range of initiatives focused on developing Frontline's customer base, growing sales, and enhancing tools and training for the company's sales force. He also has a unique understanding of how critical technologies are the backbone of today's foodservice kitchen.

“Technology is always evolving, and Frontline's success is rooted in using new technology in creative ways to make foodservice kitchens run safely and more efficiently,” said Palazzo.“Our goal is a streamlined experience that improves food quality and consistency. This new role enables me to further our message of enhancing safety, savings, and sustainability, ingraining it within our sales force, and leveraging it for market gains.”

“Zack is a key member of our leadership team, and we look forward to the additional value he will bring to our organization and customers in this new role,” said Giovanni Brienza, president.“His broad understanding of our product, business, and customers gives him acute insight into our value proposition, how to best communicate it, and how it translates into growth. We're looking forward to even greater successes as he serves in this new role.”

“As we continue to grow worldwide, a strong and innovative sales department is vital to expand our reach into new territories,” said John Palazzo, president.“Zack's knowledge of our industry and products well-positions us for this continued growth.”

