Wego recommends last minute summer trips for Kuwaiti travelers
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE – August 26, 2025 - Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), presents a curated list of last-minute trips for Kuwaiti travelers to celebrate the end of summer.
Thanks to Kuwait’s strategic location, travelers can easily access a range of exciting destinations. Here’s a selection of visa-free or easy visa getaways perfect for a summer escape from Kuwait.
Hurghada, Egypt
Golden shores, turquoise waters, and coral reefs teeming with life, Hurghada is a Red Sea gem made for vacationers. Whether you're diving among colorful marine life or lounging beachside, this coastal escape is all about easy relaxation. Kuwaiti citizens can easily apply for an e-visa to enter Egypt.
Direct flights with Jazeera Airways are available starting from KWD 47. Alternatively, flights are available with a short layover through Nesma, Flynas, and EgyptAir, with fares starting from KWD 51 on Wego.
Tbilisi, Georgia
A city of captivating contrasts and charm, Tbilisi blends old-world streets with contemporary art, cozy cafés, and scenic hilltop views. Here, every corner reveals a story, best discovered at a relaxed pace with frequent stops for khinkali (traditional Georgian dumpling) along the way.
Direct flight fares start from KWD 29 on Wego with airlines such as
Jazeera Airways. Travelers can also opt for flights with a short layover with airlines such as Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, and Kuwait Airways, with fares starting from KWD 36 on Wego.
Dubai,UAE
From iconic skyscrapers to hidden souks, Dubai offers a vibrant mix of modern glamour and cultural charm. Spend your days exploring world-class shopping and attractions, then unwind at pristine beaches or discover the city’s historic districts along Dubai Creek.
Direct flight fares start from KWD 25 on Wego with airlines such as flydubai. You can opt for flights with a short layover with airlines such as Emirates and Jazeera Airways, with fares starting from KWD 29 on Wego.
Yerevan, Armenia
Warm and inviting, Yerevan charms tourists with its pink-stone buildings, open-air cafes, and sweeping views of Mount Ararat. It’s a city made for strolling, from art-filled parks to buzzing public squares, where the scent of fresh lavash (traditional flatbread) fills the air.
Direct flight fares start from KWD 31 on Wego with airlines such as
Jazeera Airways. You can opt for flights with a short layover with airlines such as Etihad Airways, Air Arabia, and flydubai, with fares starting from KWD 92 on Wego.
Sarajevo, Bosnia & Herzegovina
A crossroads of cultures and nature, Sarajevo is both poetic and gritty. Explore Ottoman bazaars, Austro-Hungarian architecture, and a food scene that’s as rich as its history. It’s Europe, but with its unique rhythm.
Direct flight fares start from KWD 31 on Wego with airlines such as
Jazeera Airways. You can opt for flights with a short layover with airlines such as Pegasus Airlines, Kuwait Airways, and flydubai, with fares starting from KWD 29 on Wego.
Trabzon, Türkiye
Nestled between emerald hills and the Black Sea, Trabzon is a refreshing northern escape. Home to misty highlands, clifftop monasteries, and hearty local cuisine, it’s an ideal break from the ordinary.
Direct flight fares start from KWD 28 on Wego with airlines such as Jazeera Airways. Travelers can opt for flights with a short layover with airlines such as Pegasus Airlines, Turkish Airlines, and Salam Air, with fares starting from KWD 34 on Wego.
Salalah, Oman
During summer, Salalah transforms into a lush green oasis, thanks to the annual khareef season. Think cool mountain mists, waterfalls cascading into valleys, and breezy palm-lined beaches—an unexpected monsoon marvel in the Gulf.
Direct flight fares start from KWD 35 on Wego with airlines such as
Jazeera Airways. You can opt for flights with a short layover with airlines such as Salam Air, flydubai, and Pegasus Airlines with fares starting from KWD 46 on Wego.
