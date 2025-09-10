Andrew Thomas
-
Lecturer in Middle East Studies,
Deakin University
Andrew is a lecturer in Middle East Studies and International Relations at Deakin University. He teaches units on the critical issues in the Middle East, the Arab-Israeli conflict and global governance. His upcoming book "Iran and the West: a non-Western approach to foreign policy" (2024) explores how non-Western perspectives on the Middle East and beyond can improve our understanding of intractible conflict.Experience
-
–present
Lecturer in International Relations, Deakin University
-
2019
Monash University, PhD
