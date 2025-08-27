GTA Updates Reception Hours For Taxpayers Under 100% Financial Penalty Exemption Initiative

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: In light of the growing response to the 100 percent Financial Penalty Exemption Initiative and with its deadline approaching, the General Tax Authority (GTA) has announced an update to the reception hours at its headquarters, with the aim of simplifying procedures and promoting voluntary compliance.

The Authority announced that direct applications regarding the initiative are available at the GTA Tower during the following times this week. On Wednesday and Thursday, the time will be from 8am to 12pm, and from 4pm to 8pm. On Friday, it will be from 4pm to 8pm and on Saturday, the reception hours will commence from 9am through 4pm.

Moreover, work will resume on Sunday, August 31, 2025, in two shifts including morning from 8am to 12pm and evening from 4pm to 8pm.

The General Tax Authority also enables taxpayers to apply for the Exemption Initiative through the Dhareeba platform until August 31, 2025, in addition to providing support and guidance services related to filing tax returns. This reflects the Authority's commitment to transparency and to fostering a culture of tax compliance.

The 100 percent Financial Penalty Exemption Initiative is one of GTA's key programs, designed to help taxpayers correct their tax status by exempting them from penalties arising from delays in registration, filing tax returns, or paying dues.

The initiative grants a 100 percent exemption from financial penalties, subject to a set of terms and conditions.

The Authority invites all taxpayers to take advantage of this initiative within the specified period, affirming its commitment to providing efficient and comprehensive tax services that support the business environment and contribute to achieving sustainable economic development.