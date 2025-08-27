Emirates' Premium Economy Cabin Offering Expands On More Than 635-Weekly Flights
Dubai: Emirates will be layering on more of its next-generation Airbus A350 as well as retrofitted Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s - all featuring Premium Economy - in four cities across the Middle East and West Asia.
The addition of the latest Premium Economy and Business Class seats on more scheduled services to/from Amman, Mumbai, Muscat and Bahrain means customers will have further opportunities to experience the airline's highly acclaimed onboard products, and a more consistent experience when connecting through Dubai to destinations also served by the airline's Airbus A350 and retrofitted Boeing 777 and A380 aircraft.
These deployments boost the airline's Premium Economy cabin offering on more than 635-weekly flights across its network. By winter, the airline will serve 68 cities with aircraft fitted with its Premium Economy product, and 36 of them all-exclusively with the highly acclaimed cabin.
As demand grows for premium travel, Emirates is strategically scaling up its Premium Economy footprint. By the end of 2025, Emirates expects to offer over 2 million Premium Economy seats. Today, Emirates offers over 1.8 million Premium Economy seats across its network.
The airline's retrofit programme, one of the largest in aviation history, is progressing rapidly, with aircraft being completed at an average rate of one every three weeks. To date, 67 aircraft have been refurbished, as part of a plan to retrofit 219 aircraft, including a combination of 110 A380s and 109 Boeing 777s. The airline is also currently operating 9 A350s to 15 destinations.
-N
