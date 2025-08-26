403
Former Lebanon Central Bank Governor Released on USD20M Bail
(MENAFN) A Lebanese court on Tuesday granted bail to former central bank governor Riad Salameh, setting an unprecedented sum of $20 million alongside an additional 5 billion Lebanese pounds (approximately $55,600), according to the state-run National News Agency.
In tandem with the release order, the indictment chamber enforced a one-year travel ban as legal action continues against Salameh, who is facing multiple charges.
Salameh, who helmed Banque du Liban for 30 years until stepping down in July 2023, is currently under both local and international scrutiny over allegations including corruption, money laundering, and embezzlement. In April, he was officially sent to trial on accusations of illicit enrichment and forgery.
The 2019 financial crisis in Lebanon brought increased scrutiny to his leadership, with critics blaming him for mismanagement. Salameh has consistently denied any misconduct.
