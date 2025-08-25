Magma Silver Commences Q3 Work Program And Announces Near-Term Catalysts
- Work program underway to define drill targets Drilling planned for Q4 2025 Upcoming catalysts for 2025 include reviewing potential acquisitions to broaden the silver and gold asset portfolio
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2025) - Magma Silver Corp. (TSXV: MGMA) (OTCQB: MAGMF) (FSE: BC21) (WKN: A411DV) (" Magma ", or the " Company ") announces the commencement of the work program designed to evaluate and define targets for the planned Q4 drill program at the advanced Niñobamba silver-gold project in Peru. The drill program will follow up on previous work to optimize drilling directions and to identify new drill site locations.
Stephen Barley, Chairman & CEO, stated, "We are excited to advise that our exploration team is now on site at the advanced Niñobamba silver-gold project. The program will focus on the Jorimina and Randypata areas. The work being carried out will assist in refining drill targets for our planned Q4 drill program and expand our overall technical knowledge of the style and extent of the mineralized zones. The work program will be led by Senior Geologist, Edgar Leon (see news release dated July 16, 2025 ) and supervised by Jeffrey Reeder, P. Geo., Senior Technical Advisor."
Near-Term Catalysts
- The pre-drilling work program will be completed by the end of Q3 2025, with results from rock samples expected in the same period. Drilling at Jorimina is anticipated to commence in Q4 2025, with results expected before the end of the year. Magma is reviewing potential acquisitions to broaden exposure to silver and gold assets.
Figure 1: shows the locations of the Jorimina and Randypata zones.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 2: Newmont's Historic Drill Location on the Jorimina Zone.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Qualified Person
Jeffrey Reeder, P.Geo, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and a Senior Technical Advisor of the Company, has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved of the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.
About Magma Silver Corp.
Magma Silver Corp. is a natural resources exploration company with a focus on acquiring, exploring, developing, and operating precious metal mining projects. Listed on the TSV Venture Exchange ("MGMA"), OTCQB ("MAGMF"), and Frankfurt Exchange ("BC21"), the Company's primary focus is on exploring and developing the advanced Niñobamba silver-gold project in the mining-friendly country of Peru. Niñobamba spans an 8 km mineralized corridor in a prolific geological belt of a high-sulphidation epithermal system . Extensive exploration by Newmont Corporation, AngloGold Ashanti Limited, Bear Creek Mining Corporation and others has demonstrated significant resource potential with over C$14.5 million invested to date. Magma Silver is advancing its Niñobamba project using modern geological modelling and a strategic development plan. The property has excellent infrastructure, strong relationships with local communities and a regional technical team with over 60 years of mining experience in Peru.
For more information, please visit our website at .
