OIC Chief Urges Concrete Steps To Lift Gaza Blockade


2025-08-25 08:04:35
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Aug 25 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha on Monday urged the international community to take concrete steps to break the Gaza blockade and allow humanitarian aid.
Speaking at the 21st extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Jeddah on the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression, he called for intensified efforts to confront crimes including military aggression, genocide, ethnic cleansing, forced displacement, systematic destruction, and the unlawful blockade.
He held the Israeli occupation forces fully responsible, citing starvation as a weapon of war, settlement and annexation policies, and attacks on holy sites, especially Jerusalem.
Taha condemned plans to impose full military control over Gaza and the prime minister's "Greater Israel's vision" remarks, as well as settlement approvals in occupied Jerusalem and the killing of journalists, urging legal prosecution under international criminal law.
He underscored the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East's (UNRWA) vital role and need for political, financial, and legal support, and called for a ceasefire, the return of displaced people, withdrawal of occupation forces, and a reconstruction conference in Cairo.
He welcomed the outcomes of a recent high-level peace conference in New York co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France, and commended states recognizing Palestine, urging others to follow and back full UN membership. (end)
