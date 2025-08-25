Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uganda Pushes Backs at U.S. Deportee Agreement Claims

2025-08-25 08:03:05
(MENAFN) Uganda firmly denied reports on Wednesday suggesting that it has entered into an agreement with Washington to accept deportees from the United States.

Henry Okello Oryem, Uganda’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, told media that no such bilateral deportation pact exists between the East African nation and the US. He emphasized the country’s limited resources, stating, "To the best of my knowledge, we have not reached such an agreement.”

“We do not have the capacity to accommodate such foreign deportees from the United States in Uganda,” Oryem added, underscoring the government’s position.

This statement counters a Tuesday report from media claiming Uganda had agreed to accept African and Asian migrants deported from the US after asylum claims at the US-Mexico border.

Meanwhile, at least three African nations—South Sudan, Rwanda, and Eswatini—have reportedly consented to receive deportees from the United States.

In a related move last month, the US transferred 13 deportees, described as dangerous criminals and undocumented, to South Sudan and Eswatini.

Under the Trump administration, efforts have escalated to deport millions of undocumented immigrants from the US to third countries, sparking widespread criticism.

Human rights organizations have strongly condemned the policy, warning that deported migrants could face serious harm in their countries of return.

