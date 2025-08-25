403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Uganda Pushes Backs at U.S. Deportee Agreement Claims
(MENAFN) Uganda firmly denied reports on Wednesday suggesting that it has entered into an agreement with Washington to accept deportees from the United States.
Henry Okello Oryem, Uganda’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, told media that no such bilateral deportation pact exists between the East African nation and the US. He emphasized the country’s limited resources, stating, "To the best of my knowledge, we have not reached such an agreement.”
“We do not have the capacity to accommodate such foreign deportees from the United States in Uganda,” Oryem added, underscoring the government’s position.
This statement counters a Tuesday report from media claiming Uganda had agreed to accept African and Asian migrants deported from the US after asylum claims at the US-Mexico border.
Meanwhile, at least three African nations—South Sudan, Rwanda, and Eswatini—have reportedly consented to receive deportees from the United States.
In a related move last month, the US transferred 13 deportees, described as dangerous criminals and undocumented, to South Sudan and Eswatini.
Under the Trump administration, efforts have escalated to deport millions of undocumented immigrants from the US to third countries, sparking widespread criticism.
Human rights organizations have strongly condemned the policy, warning that deported migrants could face serious harm in their countries of return.
Henry Okello Oryem, Uganda’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, told media that no such bilateral deportation pact exists between the East African nation and the US. He emphasized the country’s limited resources, stating, "To the best of my knowledge, we have not reached such an agreement.”
“We do not have the capacity to accommodate such foreign deportees from the United States in Uganda,” Oryem added, underscoring the government’s position.
This statement counters a Tuesday report from media claiming Uganda had agreed to accept African and Asian migrants deported from the US after asylum claims at the US-Mexico border.
Meanwhile, at least three African nations—South Sudan, Rwanda, and Eswatini—have reportedly consented to receive deportees from the United States.
In a related move last month, the US transferred 13 deportees, described as dangerous criminals and undocumented, to South Sudan and Eswatini.
Under the Trump administration, efforts have escalated to deport millions of undocumented immigrants from the US to third countries, sparking widespread criticism.
Human rights organizations have strongly condemned the policy, warning that deported migrants could face serious harm in their countries of return.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment